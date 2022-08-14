Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth $6,603,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 138,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of USEP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $28.74.

