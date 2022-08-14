Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,186 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,830,000. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,443,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $115.49. 2,563,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,925. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.