Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 172 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,507. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

