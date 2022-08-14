Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 134 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 1.7 %

MMM stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.24. 2,347,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.36. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,610 shares of company stock worth $6,429,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

