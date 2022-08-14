Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $55,500.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $78.08 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.12.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 133.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

