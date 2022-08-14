Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Achieves $2.04 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $285,629.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 35,971,374 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

