Oxen 24 Hour Volume Hits $432,248.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $432,248.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,484,963 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

