Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 3.3 %

OEC opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 30.65%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

