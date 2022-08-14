Origo (OGO) Market Capitalization Tops $284,653.13

Origo (OGO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Origo coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a total market capitalization of $284,653.13 and approximately $19,992.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,325.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004140 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00064642 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official website is origo.network. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Buying and Selling Origo

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

