Origin Sport (ORS) 1-Day Volume Tops $95,847.00

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $95,847.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00056713 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000200 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.