Origin Dollar Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $48.79 million and $350,574.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002393 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038031 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013941 BTC.
Origin Dollar Coin Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,899,306 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.
Buying and Selling Origin Dollar
