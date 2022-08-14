Origin Dollar Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $48.79 million and $350,574.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,899,306 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

