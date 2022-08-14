Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,330,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $79.15 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

