Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Opsens Stock Performance
Shares of Opsens stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Opsens has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.99.
Opsens Company Profile
