Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Opsens Stock Performance

Shares of Opsens stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Opsens has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.