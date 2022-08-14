Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Open Text worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.82 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

