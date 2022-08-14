Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $263.62 million and approximately $14.72 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00118922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00037970 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00266358 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00035140 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

