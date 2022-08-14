Oddz Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $306,300.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013819 BTC.
About Oddz
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Buying and Selling Oddz
