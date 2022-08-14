Oddz Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $306,300.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

