Obyte Market Cap Hits $13.99 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Obyte has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $13.99 million and $7,667.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $17.11 or 0.00070257 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001424 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Obyte Coin Profile
Obyte is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,922 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.
Buying and Selling Obyte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars.
