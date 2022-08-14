Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PTON opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $120.62.
A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
