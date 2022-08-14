Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.25. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Liberty Broadband

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

