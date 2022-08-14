Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

