Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 3,144 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 95.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,348,000 after purchasing an additional 733,168 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $85,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $45,008,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 567.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 287,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,160 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $92.25 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

