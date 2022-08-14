Oak Thistle LLC Invests $500,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DaVita by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.50.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.