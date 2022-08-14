Oak Thistle LLC Invests $463,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

