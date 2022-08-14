Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 296,846 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,389,000 after purchasing an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Paylocity by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paylocity by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,460,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,460,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paylocity Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Paylocity stock opened at $264.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.