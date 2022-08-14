Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bruker by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after buying an additional 854,907 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,917,000 after buying an additional 556,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,212.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 338,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR opened at $61.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.