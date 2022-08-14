Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 3,118 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,133,000 after acquiring an additional 296,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 2,268.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 287,239 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $171.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

