NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,796 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $108,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $187.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.07. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

