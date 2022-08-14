NXM (NXM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,838.00

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for about $63.21 or 0.00260041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $414.22 million and $1,838.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,306.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00126984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064526 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,786,046 coins and its circulating supply is 6,553,391 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

