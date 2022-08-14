NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $252.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,115,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,504,499,000 after purchasing an additional 271,835 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.65. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

