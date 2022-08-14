NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.43-$5.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$815.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $795.12 million.

NV5 Global Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $134.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $2,007,053.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,162.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $2,007,053.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,851,162.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,490,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,275 shares of company stock worth $5,126,373. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

NV5 Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1,730.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

