NuCypher (NU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.64 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $149.52 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,574.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00063684 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

