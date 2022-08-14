Nuco.cloud Market Capitalization Achieves $573,206.40 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $573,206.40 and approximately $40,732.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001547 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news.
Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud
