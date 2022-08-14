Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $24,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $85.68 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

