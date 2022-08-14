Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 30,705 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 497,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,705 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust accounts for approximately 19.3% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $22,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BME traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. 12,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,565. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

