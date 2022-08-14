Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 2,824 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 175.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 384,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,985. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $143.69.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,394,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,681 shares of company stock worth $117,078. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

