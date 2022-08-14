Nova R Wealth Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,121,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,265,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

