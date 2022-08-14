Nova R Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. 820,881 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83.

