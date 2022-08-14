Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys 307 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises about 1.1% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 961.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

