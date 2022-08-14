Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys 128 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $9,215,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,126,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.3 %

NVDA stock traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,809,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,551,148. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day moving average is $203.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

