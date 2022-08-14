Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DNB Markets downgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Norway Royal Salmon AS alerts:

Norway Royal Salmon AS Price Performance

OTCMKTS NRYYF remained flat at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen salmon fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 48 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.