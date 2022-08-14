Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

NYSE NOC opened at $479.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

