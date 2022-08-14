Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $479.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $466.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

