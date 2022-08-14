North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,391 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 398,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 57,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000.

North Atlantic Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NAACU opened at $9.61 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

North Atlantic Acquisition Profile

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

