Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Niu Technologies has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Niu Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ NIU opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.52. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.
Institutional Trading of Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.