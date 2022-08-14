Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Niu Technologies has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.52. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Niu Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

