NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $31.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NI shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. NiSource has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $2,899,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.