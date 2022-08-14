NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NightDragon Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $187,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $188,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $245,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NightDragon Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAC remained flat at $9.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,662. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

About NightDragon Acquisition

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

