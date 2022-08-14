Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

