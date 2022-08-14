Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 3,960 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 311,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $927,000. Cannell & Co. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 44,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

