Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $186,687,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,495,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,585,000 after purchasing an additional 296,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,610 shares of company stock worth $6,429,420. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $152.24 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average is $145.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

