Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 704 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 573,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,829,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $49.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.